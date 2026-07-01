'Kylian Mbappe is a phenomenon' - France star 'far superior' to Spain's Lamine Yamal, claims Ballon d'Or winner
Weah hails the French phenomenon
Mbappe continues to dominate the headlines at the 2026 World Cup, and his performances have earned the highest praise from one of the game's greatest ever strikers. Weah, the 1995 Ballon d’Or winner, was in attendance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to watch the France captain dismantle Sweden with a clinical brace in a 3-0 victory.
Speaking to the Spanish television show El Chiringuito, the former AC Milan and PSG legend expressed his awe at the 27-year-old's talent. "He's a phenomenon," Weah stated. "He's truly a very good player and a very good goalscorer."
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Mbappe is 'far superior' than Yamal, claims Weah
While the footballing world has been captivated by the rise of 18-year-old Yamal, Weah was quick to shut down any suggestions that the Barcelona youngster is currently on Mbappe's level. Despite Yamal's confidence, having recently claimed that France is "not better" than Spain, the Liberian icon believes there is still a significant gulf between the two stars.
"Well, Lamine Yamal is just a young boy, as you know. You shouldn’t compare him to Mbappe," Weah said when asked about the two generational talents. "Mbappe is a phenomenon, while Lamine is still developing and growing. All I hope is that Lamine continues on his path. But you can’t compare him to Mbappe. Everyone knows that Mbappe is far superior."
The hunt for the Golden Boot
Mbappe’s relentless pursuit of greatness is evidenced by his current standing in the tournament’s scoring charts. With six goals already in this edition, the France captain is locked in a neck-and-neck race for the Golden Boot with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi. His performance against Sweden was almost a hat-trick, with the forward striking the post and seeing another effort chalked off for offside in what was a truly dominant individual display.
Having now reached 18 goals across his World Cup career, Mbappe trails just one behind Messi, who currently stands as the competition's all-time leading goalscorer. With both superstars still actively driving their teams forward in the current tournament, this historic race for the ultimate goalscoring crown is playing out in real-time. For Weah, it is precisely this level of elite, sustained production that separates established world-class icons from a developing prospect like Yamal.
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A potential clash of the titans looms
Spain and France are on a collision course that could see them meet in the semi-finals, providing the perfect backdrop for Yamal to test his theory that the French side are not "impossible to beat." For now, Mbappe remains the man to beat. Real Madrid's turbulent season has done nothing to blunt his international edge, and with the backing of legends like Weah, the pressure remains on his rivals to prove they belong in the same conversation.