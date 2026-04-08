Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi & Ruud van Nistelrooy in exclusive Champions League club after netting crucial goal for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Madrid’s talisman provided a vital lifeline with a 74th-minute strike that keeps the tie competitive ahead of the return leg in Germany. By finding the net, the 27-year-old reached 14 goals in the current campaign, joining an elite club. This clinical effort represents only the ninth time in history a player has hit this landmark, with ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo notably achieving the feat on three separate occasions and holding the record for the most goals in a single campaign (17).

Jose Altafini, Van Nistelrooy, Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have also reached the 14-goal mark in the past.