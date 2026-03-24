KSI brutally trolls Wealdstone after Sak Hassan appears in Baller League UK for second week running against club's wishes

The rift between Hassan and Wealdstone has reached a breaking point after the winger ignored club orders to skip the latest round of Baller League fixtures. Despite the National League outfit publicly reprimanding him for his initial appearance, Hassan returned to the 6-a-side arena to represent Prime FC.
The influencer-led tournament, which is broadcast on Sky, has become a major distraction for the Stones. Hassan’s decision to prioritize the small-sided format over his professional obligations at Grosvenor Vale has effectively frozen him out of the first-team picture while the club battles for points in the traditional pyramid.