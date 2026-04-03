Kooora Interview.. The first Jordanian professional in Poland: Al-Taamari raised the ceiling of my ambitions.. and I deserve a place on the World Cup squad

Saif Darwish, a Jordan U-23 Olympic national team player, believes he deserves a chance to join the senior national team, which is preparing to take part in the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Darwish, who won the Jordanian league with Al-Hussein Irbid last season, is considered one of the most important talents in Jordanian football at the moment.

He became the first Jordanian player to turn professional in Poland. His primary position is right winger, but he also plays well on the left flank and as a playmaker in midfield.

Darwish, 22, moved from Al-Hussein Irbid to Poland’s Stal Mielec last summer on a free transfer, but he was loaned out to Stal Rzeszów in Poland as well.

Darwish progressed through Jordan’s age-group national teams, representing the U-18, U-20, and U-23 sides. He now hopes to secure a place in Moroccan coach Jamal Al-Salami’s squad ahead of Al-Nashama’s first-ever World Cup appearance.

In his interview with Kooora, Darwish spoke about his professional experience in Europe, his admiration for what his compatriot Mousa Al-Taamari—Stade Rennais’ star in France—is delivering, and his ambitions for the coming period. Here is the interview.

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