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Patrick Kluivert [Exclusive interview] - حوار خاص مع باتريك كلويفرتKooora.com
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Kluivert told Koora that the Morocco-Senegal final saw "bizarre" events, praised Marmoush as a brilliant signing for Barcelona, and asked, "Why shouldn't Salah join?"

Exclusive
P. Kluivert
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
M. Salah
O. Marmoush
Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal
Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Netherlands vs Japan
Netherlands
Japan
France vs Senegal
France
H. Kane
L. Messi
C. Ronaldo
Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Netherlands
Spain
Egypt
Senegal
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Japan
US
France
England
Argentina
Portugal
Germany

The Netherlands will reach the World Cup quarter-finals, and the fact that they have never previously won the tournament remains a "big mystery".

France are the favourites to win the title, and I expect Harry Kane to claim the Golden Boot.

Hamza Abdulkarim still needs time, while Salah deserves greater recognition.

Messi remains ahead of Ronaldo, and here are my picks for the La Liga and Champions League winners.

The Saudi Pro League represents a unique opportunity for me and my sons.

In football, certain names transcend goals and trophies, becoming legacies that span generations. Patrick Kluivert, the Dutch legend, is one such name, having left his mark from Amsterdam to Barcelona and from European pitches to coaching posts worldwide.

He burst onto the scene as a clinical Ajax striker, lifting the Champions League trophy at a tender age, then carried his goalscoring prowess to Barcelona, where he ranked among the club's most prolific attackers during the early 2000s. He also starred for the Netherlands, coming close to global glory without ever lifting a major trophy.

After hanging up his boots, he moved into coaching, he has since embraced coaching, working alongside compatriots Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands and Clarence Seedorf with Cameroon, then leading the Indonesia national team and holding several European posts—each step driven by his passion for the game and his commitment to nurturing the next generation.

In this exclusive interview, Kluivert speaks to Koora about his memories, his take on today's game, his future coaching ambitions, and the possibility of working in the Arab region. He also previews the 2026 World Cup, sharing his picks for the main contenders and assessing his home nation's prospects.

He also shares frank opinions on his former club Barcelona's continental drought, assesses current stars like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, and weighs in on hot-button issues that have divided fans. Here is the full interview:

  • You've coached Indonesia, Adana Spor and the Netherlands under Louis van Gaal. What's your next coaching move, and would you consider taking charge of an Arab national team or club, such as in the Saudi league?

    Training has been first-rate so far. Adana have assembled a strong squad, and the entire Turkish stint has been highly rewarding. The team has secured impressive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahe, which is no small feat. Securing positive results against Galatasaray, Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe is a major boost for Adana Spor.

    The recent stint in Indonesia was still brilliant, even though we failed to reach the World Cup. I had hoped to stay longer with the Indonesian national team to implement a strong, sustainable strategy. We performed well but still lost to Saudi Arabia and Iraq, then ranked 58th and 59th by FIFA.

    The Saudi Pro League is a highly attractive proposition for any coach, and I would certainly consider any offer to work there.

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  • Poland v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    If one of your children received an offer from the Saudi Pro League, would you agree to the move?

    Shane is still too young: he has just joined Barcelona and is only 18, so the time is not right for him. As for Justin and Ruben, a move to the Saudi league could be a realistic option in the near future; if it materialises, it would be a brilliant opportunity for both players.

  • Where do you think the Netherlands rank among the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup?

    The Dutch national team is currently very strong. According to the FIFA rankings, they sit inside the top six in the world. Given the quality of players in the squad and the clubs they represent, I expect them to reach the quarter-finals, provided everything goes according to plan.

    With Argentina, Brazil, Spain and France also in the mix, the Oranje remain a team to watch in Qatar; I expect them to reach the quarter-finals at a minimum.

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  • Who is the favourite to win the World Cup?

    Choosing a single contender is tough, yet among Argentina, France and Brazil, several heavyweights stand out… That said, France possess a strong chance.

  • Who do you expect to finish as the World Cup's top scorer?

    Perhaps Harry Kane.

  • The Netherlands national team is consistently ranked among the favourites to win the World Cup, yet it has never lifted the trophy. Why has this elusive title remained beyond their reach?

    In major tournaments, the Netherlands often struggles in penalty shoot-outs, as past campaigns have shown, yet the current squad remains highly competitive and well balanced, despite recent injuries, which is unfortunate.

    I cannot pinpoint why we have not yet won the World Cup, because the squad consistently boasts outstanding individual talent and considerable strength.

  • CUP-FR98-BRA-NED KLUIVERT-GOALAFP

    Is it just bad luck?

    Yes, perhaps it was simply bad luck. In 1998, we came within a whisker of beating Brazil in the semi-finals, only to be eliminated on penalties. The consensus is that the Dutch side at the 1998 World Cup was among the strongest ever.

  • Would you agree that the current Dutch national team appears to lack the star power that your generation enjoyed?

    If you compare today's Dutch squad with ours, perhaps the current side does look stronger. Yet football has evolved greatly: the Oranje now boast several big stars. In my era, we had Dennis Bergkamp, Frank de Boer, Ronald de Boer and others—no shortage of top talent. Comparing the two generations is therefore tricky, because the game—and the times—have simply changed.

  • FBL-WC-2014-MATCH59-NED-CRCAFP

    The Netherlands national team typically appoints home-grown managers. What are your thoughts on this policy, and when might you take the helm of the national team?

    "It's only natural," he explained, "because we have several top-class coaches in the Netherlands, so we always opt for a Dutch coach." He added that he is open to managing the national team in the future: "It would be a great honour to serve the national team and lead it to success, should the opportunity arise."

  • You were part of the Cameroon national team's coaching staff. In your opinion, which African side has the potential to replicate Morocco's run to the semi-finals in 2026?

    Morocco can certainly do it again. Senegal possess a strong squad, as do Côte d'Ivoire and Egypt. Yet, if I had to select one side, I'd name Senegal.

  • By the way, what did you think of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final?

    The final left me perplexed: the title changed hands after the final whistle, and Morocco were declared champions—an unusual turn of events.

  • Let's discuss your former club, Barcelona. Can they beat Real Madrid in El Clásico without Lamine Yamal?

    Yes, Barcelona will win El Clásico.

  • Will he win La Liga?

    Yes, of course—even if he doesn't win El Clásico.

  • Why hasn't Barcelona won the Champions League for 11 years, despite lifting the league title multiple times during that period?

    Elsewhere in Europe, the benchmark remains high: Barcelona excel with their trademark style, English clubs are advancing, and Bayern Munich remain formidable. Paris Saint-Germain's outstanding campaign last term culminated in the title, and this season they start among the favourites alongside Bayern. Whoever prevails in that encounter will likely lift the Champions League trophy, and I expect PSG to retain the crown.

    In La Liga, Barcelona face familiar opponents, but in the Champions League they encounter a wider range of styles and talents, making it a far more demanding contest.

  • Barcelona were eliminated this season by Atlético Madrid, a club from La Liga rather than any other competition.

    The sides are evenly matched and familiar with each other. Atlético Madrid won 4–0 in Madrid, while Barcelona prevailed 3–0 at home. Strange as it may seem, that's football—and that's its beauty.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Is Barça struggling in the striker position?

    There is no immediate crisis, especially with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the squad. Rumours of Lewandowski's departure persist, but nothing is confirmed. Should he leave, the club will need to sign another striker.

  • Could your son, Shain or Hamza Abdulkarim, feature for the first team soon?

    Shane, who occasionally slots in as a striker, is naturally a winger rather than a pure centre-forward. Hamza, by contrast, is a born number nine but still needs time to settle. Pre-season will be crucial, offering both players a chance to press their claims for first-team involvement; come next term, the identity of the squad's senior attackers remains wide open.

  • Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush is being linked with a move to Barcelona. How would you rate the potential transfer if it goes ahead?

    Marmoush is a brilliant player – quick, skilful and a natural goalscorer. I'm a big fan of his; he's an exciting prospect, but I don't think Manchester City will let him go easily.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-LIVERPOOLAFP

    You played in the English Premier League with Newcastle. What are your thoughts on Mohamed Salah, one of the Premier League's legends, potentially leaving Liverpool? And which club would you like to see him join?

    Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool legend and icon. He has given enormously to the club and continues to shine, yet he does not always receive the recognition he merits. Should Barcelona come calling, a move would make sense; few Egyptians have thrived at such a elite club, and Salah's status at Liverpool remains unparalleled.

  • Which current player reminds you of yourself?

    "It's hard to say, because every striker has his own qualities, and I don't believe there's a player around today who's quite like I used to be," he explained.

  • Who is the greatest Dutch footballer of all time?

    Johan Cruyff.

  • Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?

    Both players are exceptional, but if I had to pick one, I'd select Messi.

  • Haaland, Mbappé or Kane?

    Mbappé.