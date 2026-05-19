Khadija Shaw scoops WSL Player of the Season award after firing Man City to first title in a decade

With Shaw choosing not to attend the London ceremony, City vice-captain Kerstin Casparij collected the accolade on her behalf. Reflecting on the striker's impact during the club's homecoming celebrations, where fans chanted for the forward to remain at the Etihad Stadium, Casparij said: "She's a goalscorer, an incredible person and she's been so fun to work with. I have my assist tally to thank her for as she's headed those goals in. She's just incredible."