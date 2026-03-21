Khadija Shaw labelled 'the best in the world by a mile' by Spurs coach after Man City forward shatters WSL record books with rapid hat-trick

Shaw was in superlative form as City thumped Spurs 5-2 on Saturday. The striker netted the fastest hat-trick in WSL history, netting three times in 13 minutes. The Jamaica international's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and fans were consistently chanting "sign her up" as she put Spurs to the sword.

Manager Andree Jeglertz did not offer any more insight into her future, however, telling reporters: "She is a very important player. Hopefully [she will sign], but we will see. We talk about the goals but you can also see how she's defending, how she's pressing and setting up other players.

"That shows something about her that she has developed since the beginning of the season and what she wants to bring to the team. It's not just scoring."