Katie McCabe joins Chelsea! Ireland captain completes free transfer after leaving London rivals Arsenal

The 30-year-old, who has established herself as one of the most consistent performers in European football, has officially put pen to paper on a contract that runs until June 2029. The Blues have also included an option to extend the deal by a further year, ensuring the Ireland international remains a key figure in their pursuit of silverware for the foreseeable future.
McCabe's arrival at Kingsmeadow signals a clear statement of intent from Chelsea. After nearly a decade in north London, the full-back's decision to join a direct rival adds a fascinating new layer to the WSL title race as the Blues look to maintain their dominance at the top of the English game.