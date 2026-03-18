Juventus, Spalletti on Yildiz: "The new prince of football is the boy next door"

Z: "Before meeting you, I had a chat with Spalletti. He’s absolutely smitten with you and makes no secret of it; he says you’re unmarkable and that you bring something extra to the table every day. He found it very amusing that, when you all hugged him on his birthday, you stroked his head."

Y: "It felt lovely to touch. (smiles, ed.). He’s a great manager and a special man, a man of emotion."

Z: "Do you know how he described you?"

Y: "No, how?" Z: "The new prince of football

is the boy next door."