Jurgen Klopp wants Rangers manager Danny Rohl to take on surprise Red Bull job

The managerial merry-go-round within the Red Bull empire is gaining significant momentum. After appointing Narcis Pelach at Japanese side RB Omiya Ardija, the focus has shifted to Austria, where Red Bull Salzburg are searching for a new head coach following the departure of Daniel Beichler. Klopp, in his capacity as the overseer of the group's football operations, has identified Rohl as the leading candidate to take the reins, according to a report from German publication Bild, as they look to secure a swift appointment.

The 37-year-old German is currently held in high regard across Europe and has established himself as one of the brightest young minds in the game. His previous experience as an assistant to Hansi Flick at both Bayern Munich and the German national team has provided him with an elite tactical foundation that Klopp is keen to integrate into the Red Bull setup.