Jules Kounde 'shocked' by Lamine Yamal as Barcelona full-back sats fans 'don't realise how impressive' Spanish wonderkid is

The statistics undoubtedly validate his team-mate's astonishment. This season alone, the Spanish international has amassed 40 appearances across all competitions, contributing 21 goals and 16 assists. In La Liga, his record reads an impressive 14 goals and 10 assists in 25 matches. Overall, for Barcelona, he boasts 46 goals in 146 outings. On the international stage, he has earned 23 caps and scored six goals since his 2023 debut. His trophy cabinet is already bulging, featuring one European Championship, two domestic league titles, one Copa del Rey, two Spanish Super Cups and a Player of the Season award.