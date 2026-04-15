Jude Bellingham assesses Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or chances ahead of Champions League showdown between Real Madrid & Bayern Munich

Addressing the media ahead of the trip to Germany, where Madrid will be aiming to overturn a 2-1 aggregate deficit, Bellingham expressed immense pride in Kane’s clinical form on the elite stage. While he admits a personal conflict regarding Bayern's domestic success due to his brother Jobe's ties to Borussia Dortmund, the Madrid star remains in awe of the striker's influence.

Asked if Kane is now the frontrunner for the Ballon d’Or, Bellingham said: “It will depend a lot on the team’s achievements and what he does with England. He’s a fantastic player. They’re going to win the Bundesliga, and it hurts because my brother plays for Dortmund. It’s a source of pride to have him in the English national team and in these last two or three years, he’s shown how good he is.”