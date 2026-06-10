Josko Gvardiol to snub Harry Kane link-up at Bayern Munich & sign new Man City contract
City moving to secure Gvardiol future
City are working hard to ensure Gvardiol remains a cornerstone of their defence for years to come. The 24-year-old, whose current deal at the Etihad runs through 2028, has emerged as a top target for European heavyweights looking to exploit any uncertainty during the club's transition period. However, the club is eager to reward his progress with even more improved terms.
The defender has reportedly been considering his options as he mulls a new contract offer from Manchester City. According to a report by The Athletic, the internal feeling within the club remains one of confidence; Gvardiol has become a vital component of the first team since his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023. Consequently, the hierarchy views him as an "untouchable" asset that they simply cannot afford to lose to a direct Champions League rival.
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Bayern Munich interest fails to tempt Croatian
Bayern Munich have been monitoring the situation closely as they look to overhaul their own defensive line. With transfer chief Max Eberl reportedly placing several high-profile names on a "sale list" to balance the books, the Bundesliga side had identified Gvardiol as an ideal candidate to lead their backline, joining former Spurs man Harry Kane at the club. The opportunity to return to Germany was initially thought to be a factor in his decision-making.
Despite the lure of playing for Germany’s most successful club, the latest indications suggest that the allure of the Premier League and his current environment has won out. The versatile defender is understood to be settled in Manchester, both on and off the pitch, making the prospect of a move to Bavaria less likely during the current window.
Transition at the Etihad Stadium
The news of Gvardiol’s commitment comes at a pivotal time for City as they prepare for a change in the dugout. With Enzo Maresca expected to arrive as the successor to Pep Guardiola, the club are keen to maintain stability within the playing squad. Gvardiol’s presence is seen as essential for the tactical flexibility Maresca is expected to implement, given his ability to play both as a central defender and at left-back.
City have spent the last 18 months refreshing their squad, moving on several veteran stars from the Guardiola era in favour of younger, more vibrant alternatives. Gvardiol is the poster boy for this strategy; despite suffering a broken tibia injury that sidelined him for a significant portion of the 2025-26 season, he still managed to make 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. Securing his signature on a fresh extension would signal the club's intent to remain at the pinnacle of English football regardless of the managerial change.
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What next for the City defence?
While Gvardiol appears set to stay, the City squad could still see significant movement this summer. Some players who were brought in during recent windows but have struggled for consistent playing time may be allowed to depart to fund further recruitment. The club’s focus remains on keeping their core young talents together while adding specific profiles to suit the incoming coaching staff’s vision.