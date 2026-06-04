Jose Mourinho alleges freedom of speech violations as incoming Real Madrid coach takes Turkey to European Court of Human Rights over tumultuous Fenerbahce period

The self-proclaimed 'Special One' is no stranger to touchline drama, but his latest move has taken the legal battle far beyond the pitch. Having departed Fenerbahce in August 2025, Mourinho has officially applied to the ECHR in Strasbourg to challenge the disciplinary sanctions imposed on him by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).
The legal action centres around the response to Mourinho's comments following Fenerbahce's win against Trabzonspor in November 2024. He was hit with a one-match ban and a significant fine by the authorities for criticising VAR and the Turkish football authorities. The sanctions remained in place after the coach's appeal was shut down, prompting the 63-year-old to seek international judicial intervention, according to NTV.