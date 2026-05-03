Jose Mourinho aims ANOTHER dig at Liga Portugal referees as Porto clinch title after Benfica blow two-goal lead at Famalicao

Speaking to Sport TV, the Benfica manager did not hold back his thoughts on the officiating that he believes has marred the season. He allowed only one question before delivering a pointed assessment, while also acknowledging the new titleholders and praising the resilience of his squad. Mourinho stated: "My assessment is that, since we are reaching the end of the championship, I have to say that this game says a lot about what this championship has been. I want to give my congratulations to FC Porto for being deserving champions, I want to give my congratulations to my players for their bravery until today, especially today."