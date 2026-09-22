Where does Joao Pedro rank among the best Premier League strikers? Ex-Chelsea frontman Carlton Cole makes ‘high double figures’ goal prediction for the Blues’ No.9

Pedro reached the 20-goal mark across all competitions last term, with a productive debut season in west London being enjoyed. A transfer that could be worth as much as £60 million ($80m) was completed in the summer of 2025, with farewells being bid to Brighton.

End product had been delivered on a regular basis for the Seagulls, allowing admiring glances from afar to be attracted. His first experiences of life in England were picked up at Watford, having linked up with them as a precociously-gifted teenager.

Pedro is now 24 years of age and has eight senior caps for Brazil to his name. He was surprisingly overlooked by Carlo Ancelotti when 2026 World Cup plans were drawn up. That snub has quickly been forgotten, with a bright start to more domestic duty being enjoyed.

With England internationals Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers operating directly behind him, chances are rarely in short supply for Chelsea’s leading marksman. His all-round game has continued to improve with experience, as he learns where and when to make runs into game-changing positions.

He boasts all of the qualities required to thrive in the English top-flight - pace, power and precision - and is now considered to sit alongside the likes of Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland when it comes to the most fearsome forwards strutting their stuff in the Premier League.