Italy in shambles again! Paolo Maldini and Leonardo resign from FIGC roles after just two weeks over Andrea Pirlo rejection

Maldini and Leonardo have decided to resign from their roles with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), as reported by Sky Sport Italia. The move comes just days after both figures had agreed to take on their positions as part of a major overhaul of the national team's management structure.

Maldini was appointed technical director of the FIGC on July 11, tasked with helping rebuild the national side following its failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup. Among his first responsibilities was identifying a successor to Gennaro Gattuso, whose departure had left the head coach position vacant. However, Maldini stepped down just 16 days into the role, alongside Leonardo, the former Brazil international who had been brought in to serve as his adviser.