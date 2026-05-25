‘It still hurts to this day’ - What’s it like to miss a World Cup? USMNT players and coaches explain both sides of the toughest call

When Zack Steffen got off his call from Gregg Berhalter, the first thing he did was pray. After being told he wasn't going to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, there was no sense of understanding and, in truth, no real hope, in that moment, that it was for the best.

"It's really tough, to be honest," he told GOAL in 2024. "After being the No. 1 for however long, and then some COVID and some injuries and all that ... but then I thought I was back playing well, and still didn't get picked...Nobody wants to get rejected. Everybody wants to be part of something, and I want to be part of the national team. I want to be part of winning teams. So, yeah, it f*cking hurt, and it still hurts to this day."

Steffen wasn't the only one to get that bad news. Multiple players who felt they were key to the 2022 World Cup cycle ultimately didn't end up going to Qatar. Berhalter, ultimately, couldn't take everyone. That didn't make those left off feel any better.

For some, though, the snub became something to carry rather than something to end their journey. That was Mark McKenzie's approach, at least. He was 23 when he got the bad news. Now 27, McKenzie has reportedly made this summer's squad, turning one of the most painful moments of his career into part of the path back.

"I think there's also a line where that competitive edge can drive you too far," McKenzie told GOAL in the fall of his 2022 snub, "You become so encompassed with this one idea, with this one concept, that you lose sight of who you are and you lose your identity. Missing out on the 22 World Cup? It ripped me apart, bro. It was gutwrenching because I was so close. When you get that call that you're not going, that you weren't selected, it's a punch to the stomach.

"It's an important feeling to have, I think, because it puts everything in perspective in life. Okay, maybe I put too much onus on this, so much that I lost who I was, lost focus on being present, lost focus on the small areas of my game or my life that I need to improve."

McKenzie isn't the only 2022 cut to make their way back for 2026. Ricardo Pepi, famously, was left off that squad despite leading the line all through qualifying, while Malik Tillman was a near miss after starting to break through ahead of the tournament. All three have bounced back after that early-career heartbreak.

Not everyone gets another opportunity, though. Paul Arriola never really got that chance. Now 31, the Seattle Sounders winger played just two games after being one of the final few cuts in 2022.

"I remember Gregg calling me into his office real quick as I was grabbing my stuff," Arriola told GOAL in 2025, "And I wasn't even thinking that he was going to tell me that I wasn't going to go. He just told me I was on the outside looking in and I was in shock. I didn't ask questions. He said he just didn't have a spot for me. All I could do was stay quiet. He gave me a hug and said he was sorry, but I just kind of left it. I called him back a few days later and went through the process, and I didn't really understand how I wasn't part of the team after everything I'd been through over the four years with him.

"It definitely hurt a lot. I cried at home. I remember Cristian Roldan telling me, after the World Cup, that he cried more when he found out I didn't make the team than when Gregg called him and told him he did. It does make you feel good to have friends like that and people who understand. It's one thing for you to believe in yourself, but to have other people feel that way, too, it helps so much."

Ultimately, the exclusions of Steffen, Arriola, and McKenzie came down to a coach’s choice. Those decisions can be argued over forever because, in the end, they are subjective. Others never even get that far. Their World Cup hopes are ended before the final decision is made, by something entirely out of their control.