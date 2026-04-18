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Christian Guinin

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Is his participation in the World Cup even in jeopardy? FC Bayern Munich announce injury to star striker

Bundesliga
S. Gnabry
World Cup
Bayern Munich
Germany

FC Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for the run-in to the season.

The forward suffered a strain to the adductor muscles in his right thigh, Bayern Munich’s medical team confirmed on Saturday evening. The champions say he faces a “lengthy spell” on the sidelines.

  • The 30-year-old started in Wednesday’s quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid but was replaced by Jamal Musiala after about an hour. At that time, there was no sign of injury.

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Serge Gnabry is ruled out of FC Bayern’s match against VfB Stuttgart.

    Gnabry will certainly miss Bayern Munich’s upcoming Bundesliga match against VfB Stuttgart, a game in which the record German champions can clinch the title with a draw. It remains unclear how long he will be sidelined after that.

    Gnabry is also in national team manager Julian Nagelsmann’s plans for the World Cup this summer in the USA, Mexico and Canada, but his participation in the tournament (11 June to 19 July) remains uncertain for now.

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