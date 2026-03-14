Inter v Atalanta: the Scalvini-Frattesi incident sparks debate. Marelli: "He touches his leg, but it’s very slight. It’s a subjective and open-to-interpretation incident; the decision was the right one."

Atalanta snatch a draw against Inter: the match at San Siro ends 1-1, with Nikola Krstovic’s goal cancelling out Francesco Pio Esposito’s first-half opener.
It was a match marred by numerous controversies, particularly towards the end of the 29th round of the Serie A season: both the equaliser scored by the former Lecce player and the incident involving contact between Frattesi and Scalvini leave room for numerous interpretations.
But let’s recap what happened at the end of this round of Italy’s top-flight league.