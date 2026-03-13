Goal.com
Gabriele Stragapede

Translated by

Inter: Manu Koné is a favourite of Chivu and Ausilio – a highly rated prospect, Roma’s bid and what’s being reported about his future

Inter continue to keep tabs on the Roma midfielder, who is a particular favourite of the club’s management and coaching staff.

A recurring thought, an idea that continues to linger in the minds of Inter’s management: Manu Koné remains a target on Inter’s list

The upcoming transfer window for the Viale della Liberazione club will certainly be significant, particularly in midfield where Henrikh Mkhitaryan could leave the Nerazzurri at the end of his contract, Hakan Calhanoglu is constantly being courted by Galatasaray and Davide Frattesi’s future remains uncertain. Between expiring contracts and the need for a revamp, the Milanese side could give their midfield a makeover.

For these reasons too, the Giallorossi midfielder remains on sporting director Piero Ausilio’s radar ahead of a potential move in the future. But what is the current situation?

  • CHIVU AND AUSILIO'S FAVOURITE

    According to Fabrizio Romano in a video on his Italian YouTube channel, it is certainly far too early to talk about any potential transfer talks regarding Manu Koné. The French midfielder, born in 2001, remains a top target for Inter, and there is little doubt about that.

    The Frenchman is highly rated by the club based in Viale della Liberazione, particularly by sporting director Ausilio and manager Cristian Chivu. He is a key figure, circled in red on the list of targets for Inter’s future.

    Koné would be the ideal signing to breathe new life into the midfield: with his temperament, he would offer adequate protection to the more creative players.

  • BEHIND THE SCENES

    It is worth recalling that Inter had been pursuing Koné for some time during the summer transfer window in August 2025. Roma subsequently shut the door firmly on any transfer, with both Gasperini and the club’s ownership making their stance clear publicly, thereby quickly putting an end to any talk of the Frenchman moving to Milan.

  • ROMA'S POSITION AND THE COMPETITION

    And what about the current situation?

    According to Romano, Roma have no intention of offering any discounts: anyone wanting Koné will have to come forward with a substantial sum to present to the club’s management. It is also worth noting that the Giallorossi are aware that there will be significant movement across Europe for midfielders with the Frenchman’s attributes (Manchester City, United, Arsenal, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich – all teams looking to bolster their midfield) and, for Roma, the 2001-born player is among the most important and best midfielders around.

    Does he remain on Inter’s list of potential targets? Certainly, but it is not a deal that Roma will discuss or consider at this stage, with the team currently competing in the Europa League and chasing fourth place in the league. The Giallorossi’s transfer strategy will hinge on qualifying for next season’s Champions League, which could see them offload a star player whilst simultaneously securing a significant capital gain in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

    Should Roma ever consider selling Koné, they will demand a substantial fee.

