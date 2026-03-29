Marcus Thuram has made his mark and sent a message to France and Inter ahead of the season’s finale, which will lead up to the 2026 World Cup. The Nerazzurri striker, selected in the starting line-up by France manager Didier Deschamps forthe friendly against Colombia, scored the second goal with a header, ending a goal drought for the national team that had lasted since 18 November 2023, the date of a resounding 14-0 victory in Gibraltar.
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Inter, keep an eye on Thuram: he’s found his scoring touch with the national team. He scored the second goal in the 2-0 friendly win over Colombia, ending a goal drought that had lasted since 2023
THE NETWORK
41st minute of the first half: Akliouche breaks down the right and crosses into the box, where Thuram – left criminally unmarked by the Colombian centre-backs – rises highest to beat goalkeeper Montero, who had come out poorly, and makes it 2–0 as the ball hits the crossbar before going in. The first goal had been scored on the half-hour mark by PSG’s Doué.
THURAM'S SEASON
Having mentioned his goal drought for the national team, things aren’t looking too good for the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker at Inter either: Lautaro Martínez’s injury has left the Nerazzurri’s attack in tatters, Thuram hasn’t scored for the club since the 5-0 win at Sassuolo in Reggio Emilia on 8 February, and his record so far this season stands at 3 goals and 3 assists in 17 matches across all competitions.
Looking at the season as a whole, Thuram has scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 Serie A appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 9 Champions League appearances, 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 Coppa Italia appearances, and 1 goal in 1 Super Cup appearance. In total, that makes 12 goals and 5 assists in 36 appearances for Inter in the 2025/26 season.