Neymar is missing! Brazil travel to USA without injured talisman as treatment intensifies with World Cup drawing near

Neymar will not travel with the Brazil squad to Cleveland for Saturday’s final pre-World Cup friendly against Egypt. While Carlo Ancelotti’s side make the trip for their last dress rehearsal, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed in an official statement on Thursday that the forward will remain at the team's temporary headquarters in New Jersey.

The decision was made to allow the 34-year-old to continue a specialised recovery programme. The medical staff has opted for "physiotherapy treatment and intensification of physical recovery" rather than the strain of travel, keeping the star in a controlled environment as the clock ticks down toward the Selecao's opening match of the tournament.