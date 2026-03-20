The long-serving BVB goalkeeper would have selected Maximilian Beier for the German national team for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ghana at the end of the month.
Translated by
"Incomprehensible": Club legend criticises the omission of the BVB star from Julian Nagelsmann's DFB squad
"The striker has played exceptionally well in recent weeks and has made the difference for Borussia Dortmund. I would have liked Maxi to be included," said the club legend on Sky, adding: "I just can't understand it."
Beier has indeed been in impressive form for several weeks. The 23-year-old has scored five goals and provided four assists in his last twelve Bundesliga matches. He also shone as a goalscorer in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against Atalanta Bergamo (2-0).
Thus, despite fluctuating performances in the first half of the season, Beier’s tally for the current campaign is certainly impressive. Across 36 competitive matches, he has contributed to 16 goals (nine goals, seven assists).
- Getty Images Sport
Nagelsmann wants to take no more than two "counter-attacking strikers" to the World Cup
Beier has, however, been left out of the DFB squad since October; he was not even selected for the training camp in November. Although Nagelsmann made it clear when announcing his squad on Thursday that this was “not yet a World Cup nomination” and that the door remained “open” for some of the players not selected, being a spectator just a few months before the World Cup is anything but a good omen.
“Some players can show what they’re made of once more, whilst others we already know will stay at home. We want a good mix of the core squad that will play in the World Cup and fresh new faces,” Nagelsmann added, explaining that he intended to take only one or two “counter-attacking strikers” to the World Cup. In this regard, he also named Beier, his teammate Karim Adeyemi and Kevin Schade of Brentford FC.
Only Schade was selected for the upcoming friendlies; Adeyemi was also left out.
Weidenfeller criticises Adeyemi's consistency
"Karim has recently shown that he can make the difference at Dortmund. He has pace, he has flair, and he’s a good finisher. But he proves it far too rarely, and that’s the reason why he wasn’t called up," said Weidenfeller of the 24-year-old.
Alongside Schade, the German attack is completed by Serge Gnabry, Lennart Karl (both FC Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav (both VfB Stuttgart), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Leroy Sané (Galatasaray Istanbul), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) and Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United). Also listed in this category are midfielders Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern Munich) and Felix Nmecha (BVB).
DFB squad, fixtures: The German national team’s upcoming matches
Date Competition Match Friday, 27 March, 8.45 pm Friendly Switzerland v Germany Monday, 30 March, 8.45 pm Friendly Germany vs. Ghana Sunday, 31 May, 8.45 pm Friendly Germany vs. Finland Saturday, 6 June, 8.30 pm Friendly USA vs. Germany Sunday, 14 June, 7.00 pm 2026 World Cup Germany vs. Curaçao Saturday, 20 June, 10 pm 2026 World Cup Germany vs. Ivory Coast Thursday, 25 June, 10 pm 2026 World Cup Germany vs. Ecuador