In the absence of Edin Dzeko: FC Schalke 04 remain top of the 2. Bundesliga table

Moussa Sylla, who came on as a winter signing to replace Dzeko following the latter’s red card against Hannover 96 (2–2), put Schalke ahead with his first goal in 912 minutes (44’). Striker Isac Lidberg equalised for Darmstadt with his 14th goal of the season (45+5). For the hosts, a run of seven home wins came to an end.

The Lilies celebrated early thanks to a slapstick goal: after Loris Karius had parried a shot from Fabian Nürnberger, Schalke conceded a bizarre own goal. Nikola Katic, attempting to clear the ball, struck Moussa Ndiaye, who was lying on the pitch, and he deflected the ball into the net (18'). But referee Robert Hartmann disallowed the supposed lead following a VAR review: Nürnberger had kicked Ndiaye in the calf.