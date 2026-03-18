Do you remember Josip Ilicic? The Slovenian attacking midfielder, formerly of Atalanta, now plays for Koper back home, and at 38 he has no intention of retiring: “I’m older now,” he jokes to Prime Video, “but I’m still enjoying myself. And as long as I can keep up with the younger lads, I’ll keep playing.” “Atalanta represents something that has stayed with me deep in my heart; we laid the foundations for what they’re still doing today. With the quality we had up front in my day, we could have played with our eyes closed. Atalanta helped me grow as a man; the club never let me down, even in difficult times.”
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Ilicic: "My Atalanta side could have won the Champions League. Gasperini? He made me realise that in football, you have to run"
"GASPERINI MADE ME REALISE I HAD TO RUN"
Ilicic turns back the clock to that Valencia v Atalanta match in 2020, one of the very best games of his career: "I remember feeling disappointed that I couldn’t play against PSG. Given the team we were, I reckon we could even have won that Champions League. Gasperini? He raised my game; I didn’t think I needed to run that much. Ten years ago, he had us doing things that would later become the norm: in every training session, in every match, everything came easily to us and we weren’t afraid of anyone. In some matches, you can’t hide; that’s the quality that’s missing today.”
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