As reported by Bild, Michael Olise’s late winner sealed a 4–3 (2–3) victory, after which several fans of the German record champions ran onto the Allianz Arena pitch to celebrate with the jubilant FC Bayern players.
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"I've got bruises and I'm in pain": FC Bayern Munich fans trample photographers unconscious following Michael Olise's late winner against Real Madrid
However, the celebrations nearly turned to disaster. Two photographers positioned below the stand were caught between players and the surging crowd and were trampled by euphoric fans. Reuters photographer Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach briefly lost consciousness in the chaos.
“Run over by fans at the south stand, lying unconscious on the ground,” he later commented on a corresponding photo on his private Instagram account. He also told Bild: “After the fourth goal, all hell broke loose. Then I was unconscious and didn’t notice anything else. It was only when it was all over and the pitch was empty that I came round. I have bruises and I’m in pain. I haven’t yet been able to check my photography equipment for damage.”
- IMAGO / MIS
Bayern fans are reportedly offering their apologies.
Medical staff from the Bavarian Red Cross were quick to arrive and help Pfaffenbach back to his feet. “My thanks go to the paramedics, who took excellent care of me. I’m glad nothing worse happened. Something like this mustn’t happen during a match on the pitch.” In addition to the Reuters photographer, another female photographer was also injured; she sustained a laceration to the head.
Stadium rules normally bar spectators from entering the pitch area while the match is still in progress. Umbrella fan group Club Nr. 12 told AFP: “We regret the injuries sustained by the media representatives (…) To our knowledge, FC Bayern Munich has already spoken to some of the involved fans.” The supporters apologised for the “accidental injuries”.
“We consider this to be the right approach and therefore welcome this action and the swift communication,” the statement continued, adding: “We wish everyone affected a speedy recovery.”