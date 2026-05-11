'I'm not a magician' - Marcus Rashford unsure on Barcelona future as Man Utd loanee makes surprising admission about stunning free-kick goal vs Real Madrid
Rashford's magic seals La Liga title
Rashford cemented his place in Barcelona folklore on Sunday night, scoring a sensational opening goal in a 2-0 win over Real Madrid that officially secured the La Liga crown. The 28-year-old became the first Englishman in 41 years to win the Spanish top-flight title, marking the occasion by becoming the first Blaugrana player to score a free-kick in El Clasico since Lionel Messi in 2012.
Reflecting on the historic victory and his goal, Rashford revealed a surprising lack of confidence before taking the set-piece. "No, I wasn't going to shoot," he told reporters in the mixed zone. "I wasn't going to shoot... because when I put the ball down I didn't see the angles. I didn't feel confident it was going to be a goal, so I was going to cross. But then everyone is telling me to shoot and then I hyped myself up a little bit. It was good I shot in the end as it was a good goal."
Uncertainty over permanent Camp Nou stay
Despite his heroics on the pitch, Rashford’s future remains a significant talking point as his season-long loan nears expiry. The forward has thrived under Hansi Flick, racking up 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, but financial hurdles could block a permanent move. Reports suggest that while Barcelona have an option to buy the England international for £26 million, the club is hesitant to meet his hefty wage demands alongside the transfer fee.
When asked directly if he would be staying in Catalonia next season, Rashford offered a cryptic response. "I don't know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. So we will see," he admitted. The forward clearly values his time in Spain, adding: "It's really good. I come here to win. So this is... I want to win as many things as I can. So, this is one more to add to this. Yeah, this team is a wonderful team. They're going to win so much in the future as well. So, to be a part of that would be special. So we will see."
No way back at Old Trafford
While Barcelona weigh up their options, the situation at Manchester United appears far more definitive. The hierarchy at Old Trafford has reportedly decided that the academy graduate has no future at the club, regardless of his form in La Liga. Relationships between the player and his parent club remain severely strained after he was stripped of the number 10 shirt and excluded from the first-team picture before his departure last summer.
United are keen to get Rashford’s wages off the books permanently, especially as his weekly salary is set to rise to £325,000 following the club's successful Champions League qualification under Michael Carrick. Even if Barcelona fail to trigger the purchase clause before the deadline, United are expected to aggressively market the player to other suitors rather than reintegrating him into the squad.
- Getty/Goal
Carrick remains tight-lipped on the situation
Interim United boss Carrick has refused to offer any olive branches to the forward when questioned about a potential return. Rashford has not featured for the Red Devils since December 2024, and the club seems content to move forward with their current attacking options. Carrick’s public stance has been one of professional distance as the summer window approaches.
"I just think there are decisions to be made in time on certain things and obviously Marcus is in that situation," Carrick stated recently. "But at this point in time, nothing’s been decided. And it will be, because it has to be at a certain point. But at this stage, there’s nothing to say." With the World Cup on the horizon and Barcelona stalling on a deal, Rashford’s future remains one of the most intriguing subplots of the upcoming transfer window.