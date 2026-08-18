'I’m happy' - Rodri arrives in Barcelona to finalise blockbuster Manchester City transfer

The path to finalizing Rodri’s signing was not easy for Barcelona. Man City, aware of the value of this key player, rejected two formal proposals from the Blaugrana before finally giving the green light on Sunday afternoon. The scale of the deal is significant, with the player set to sign a contract with Barca that will run until 2030.

The midfielder prioritized Barcelona’s offer throughout the process, even turning down interest from other European giants and their historic arch-rivals. His agent confirmed that Real Madrid had previously made "an offer that was impossible to refuse," but Rodri’s desire to fit into Barca’s style of play. Furthermore, the player quickly ruled out lucrative options from Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs across the continent.