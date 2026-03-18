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Glatzel PolzinIMAGO / Pressefoto Baumann
Jonas Rütten

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"I just can't get my head round it!" HSV star sidelined takes aim at manager Merlin Polzin in a scathing interview

For now, HSV has managed to stay out of the thick of the relegation battle. Nevertheless, a promotion hero is now causing a stir.

Robert Glatzel has publicly criticised HSV manager Merlin Polzin in a sensational interview, expressing his anger and bewilderment at the fact that the former promotion hero now plays virtually no part in the team.

Despite the departure of Davie Selke and the constant injuries to new signing and captain Yussuf Poulsen, Glatzel has now been completely sidelined under Polzin and has managed a mere 393 minutes of playing time this season. Far too little, says the 32-year-old.

  • "The situation is 'extremely frustrating'," Glatzel told the *Hamburger Morgenpost* after spending the full 90 minutes on the bench for four consecutive Bundesliga matches. Prior to that, he had started twice in a row against Union Berlin and Mainz 05 and even provided an assist. But the situation had "then completely turned around again. I’ve never been in a situation like this before [...], even though I’m 100 per cent fit again.”

    He himself had sought a conversation with Polzin due to the very difficult situation for him, but the manager’s explanations apparently left him even more baffled. “Of course, we’ve already talked about it. And he has his reasons, which he made clear to me. However, the fact that I haven’t played at all since then is incomprehensible to me,” emphasised the 32-year-old: “I proactively approached the manager after the Leverkusen game and asked for an explanation. He gave me his reasons. I don’t want to discuss that in public. Those are internal matters. Why I then sat on the bench for the next two games as well, I cannot understand.”

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  • Glatzel says he doesn't want to "stir things up" at HSV – and will be leaving in the summer

    Nor does he accept the argument that, as a traditional centre-forward, he no longer fits into Polzin’s preferred system at HSV. “No, I can’t quite see it that way. Of course, every manager has his own philosophy. And things have often worked out well without me, too. I can generally appreciate that there are also games where other qualities are required. On the other hand, in the three games where I was in the starting line-up, I was also able to clearly show that I can help the team with my playing style,” Glatzel clarified, adding meaningfully: “I’m not on the bench because I played badly!”

    He said he didn’t want to “stir things up or put myself above the team” with the interview, but simply “get a few things off my chest and state my position”. “The most important thing” for him, he said, was to help HSV stay in the division. However, he is no longer confident about his situation: “It’s rather unlikely that everything will turn around 180 degrees for me again.”

    Although Glatzel referred to his current contract, which runs until 2027, he also made it clear that he would be leaving HSV in the summer after five years if his situation did not change. "I definitely don’t want to experience a situation like the one I’ve been in over the last nine months again. That’s for sure."

  • Glatzel becomes an irreplaceable goalscorer at HSV – an injury during the promotion season proves to be a turning point

    Glatzel moved from Cardiff City to Hamburg in 2021 for a reported fee of one million euros and established himself as the Rothosen’s top scorer in recent years. In the three years prior to his return to the Bundesliga, he shone with outstanding goal-scoring records and also proved himself a strong playmaker. However, during the promotion season, following an outstanding start to the campaign (7 goals in the first 6 games), he suffered a torn tendon and was sidelined from mid-October to mid-March.

    During this time, Selke had overtaken him as the number one striker. Despite the serious injury, Glatzel still managed ten goals in 15 league games. At the start of the new season, however, Polzin rarely selected Glatzel despite Selke’s departure, preferring faster counter-attacking strikers such as Ransford and Königsdörffer. In the winter, HSV stepped up their efforts, bringing in Damion Downs on loan from Southampton and recalling top talent Otto Stange from Elversberg. 

    Glatzel has scored just two goals this season so far. In the DFB-Pokal, he came off the bench to score the winning goal in the second round against Heidenheim. On matchday 12 against VfB Stuttgart, he started his first Bundesliga match and immediately scored the opening goal, but had to be substituted just minutes later with a torn muscle fibre.

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  • Robert Glatzel at HSV: Performance data and statistics

    SeasonMatchesGoalsAssists
    2025/261621
    2024/251611-
    2023/2435238
    2022/2337198
    2021/2241274
Bundesliga
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