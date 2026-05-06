In the immediate aftermath of the full-time whistle, the 24-year-old found himself pulled away from his celebrating team-mates for media duties. Speaking to Prime Video reporter Gabriel Clarke, the winger jokingly expressed his frustration at missing out on the party on the pitch. "You're taking me away from the celebrations man! It's so beautiful. You see what it means to us and what it means to the fans. We're all so happy," he said, clearly soaking in the magnitude of the achievement. "This game is a high pressure game and it means a lot to both sides. We managed to manage well and take ourselves to the final so we're happy."
'I got my goal!' - Bukayo Saka basks in decisive role in Arsenal's 'beautiful story' as Atletico Madrid win seals Champions League final spot
Saka's playful post-match complaint
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The decisive moment at the Emirates
The Gunners delivered a composed and professional display to end their two-decade wait for a European Cup final appearance. While the game was tight, Saka capitalized on a rare mistake from Oblak just before half-time to react quickest to a loose ball in the six-yard box. It was his 81st goal for the club and arguably his most significant to date.
Reflecting on the strike, Saka said: "It's definitely up there. In those situations I just try to stay alive and sometimes it bounces for you, sometimes it doesn't but you have to be there. I was there and it fell for me. I got my goal, so glory to god and we'll go to the final now."
The atmosphere inside the stadium provided the perfect backdrop for the historic win, with Saka noting: "It started before the game when we were arriving on the coaches, I've never seen anything like it. They pushed us, and pushed us, and pushed us. They've got their special moment at the end so we're celebrating it together."
Handling the pressure of a double charge
Arsenal find themselves in a privileged but high-pressure position as they enter the final weeks of the campaign. With the Premier League title race back in their hands following Manchester City's dramatic 3-3 draw with Everton, the scrutiny on Arteta's squad has never been higher. Saka, however, insists that the players are embracing the noise rather than being intimidated by it.
"There's no way you're going to be in this position and not have pressure," Saka noted when questioned about the weight of expectation. "In the semi-finals, now we're in the final of the Champions League. We're fighting for the Premier League, so how can you not expect people to talk about you and criticise you? We have to block it out and focus on getting the job done. We did that and it's another step forward."
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Eyeing the trophy in Budapest to conclude a 'beautiful story'
The focus now shifts toward the final, where Arsenal will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain as they look to go one step further than they did in 2006. With the team firing on all fronts and key players like Saka finding their clinical edge at the right moments, confidence is understandably high within the camp.
"It is a beautiful story and I hope it ends well in Budapest," he concluded. Whether they can maintain this momentum through the final weeks of May remains to be seen, but on a night of raw emotion at the Emirates, Saka and Arsenal proved they have the stomach for the biggest stage of all.