'I don't want to hear nothing' - Mauricio Pochettino defends policy to not call players on roster decisions

Pochettino, despite coming under heavy criticism for his hardline communication style, emphasized that his policy on treating his players has not changed since he first took the job in August 2024. A World Cup, he argued, is no different to any other call-ups.
"What we need to understand is how we create the communication with the player from day one, and when you create the communication very clearly, the way that we implement our way to communicate is we are not going to change, because for us, the most important event is to be in any single roster," he said at the USMNT's roster reveal conference.