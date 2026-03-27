"I couldn't have imagined that something like this was possible": Jürgen Klopp breaks his silence following Mohamed Salah's departure from Liverpool

"“Where he came from, what he’s been through and what he’s given us – it’s incredible. When you work with him, the overall picture is simply absurd; the statistics are incomparable,” said Klopp, alluding to Salah’s numerous records, including being LFC’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League. “Perhaps we’ll be sitting here in ten years’ time and perhaps Ekitike will break his record, but that will be difficult.”

When Salah moved from AS Roma to Anfield for €42 million in 2017, two years after Klopp took charge, even the successful manager hadn’t anticipated him rising to become the third-highest goalscorer in Liverpool’s club history. "It was a joy, a challenge, hard work from both sides and an incredible result," explained Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, emphasising: "I couldn’t have imagined that something like this was possible – the statistics he has to his name, the performances, some of which will surely remain unmatched."

Klopp, who won a league title and the Champions League with Salah, among other honours, added: "I’m already looking back and can hardly believe how something like this was possible. The goals he’s scored, the consistency he’s shown, the will and ambition to keep getting better."