African fans believe that Liverpool were robbed of a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

Late controversy ensued in stoppage time during the English Premier League encounter at Anfield when Jeremy Doku was involved in a challenge with Alexis Mac Allister.

Referee Michael Oliver opted not to award a penalty to the Reds, and the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) reviewed and cleared the incident, prompting supporters to express their frustration.

