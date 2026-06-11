'Hopefully, they can do something special' - USMNT star Tyler Adams reacts to viral Knicks celebration after historic NBA Finals comeback
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Knicks on the verge of winning
The Knicks came back from a 29-point hole to stun the Spurs and seal a crucial Game 3 win. Count Adams, a passionate Knicks fan, among the millions left in disbelief when OG Anunoby’s tip-in dropped to push the Knicks ahead. U.S. Soccer captured him and his teammates celebrating the wild moment.
The New York Knicks are now just one win away from breaking a 50-year NBA title drought for the franchise and the city. While Adams, 27, hasn’t been around for all of that angst, he has experienced plenty of highs and lows as a fan of the team.
"Obviously, being a kid from New York, growing up a Knicks fan with my family, yeah, it's special right now," Adams said of the win. "Hopefully, they can do something special."
On his celebration
Adams admitted he got lost in the moment once it happened.
"Anything could have happened in that. I blacked out within it all. I'm happy we're here today as we make it to another training," he said.
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On the Knicks as inspiration and locker room NBA rivalries
The Knicks have waited decades to make their mark as potential champions, and Adams was asked whether their run can serve as inspiration.
"It's pretty captivating," Adams said. "I think them kind of being the underdog coming out of the East and doing something special as they're doing right now, I take inspiration too, but I'm a New York Knicks fan."
The positive vibes weren't shared by everyone in the locker room, though, as Adams pointed to a few Knicks "haters" among his teammates.
"Brenden. He's a Sixers fan. He can't say anything," Adams said. "Haji Wright is a big hater right now, but I love all that energy. It's good. It was quite a scene."
What comes next?
The USMNT are set to kick off their World Cup campaign Friday when they host Paraguay in Los Angeles.
GOAL's Ryan Tolmich contributed reporting from Irvine, Calif.