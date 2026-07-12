‘He was unwell’ - Reasons for Erling Haaland’s lacklustre performance & extra-time substitution in Norway’s World Cup quarter-final clash with England explained

While much of the pre-match build-up focused on the titanic battle between Harry Kane and Haaland, the Norwegian striker failed to exert his usual dominance on the pitch. According to former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino, the 25-year-old was struggling with a physical ailment that mirrored the issues faced by England's Declan Rice earlier in the week.

Cascarino revealed that he received insider information regarding Haaland's condition during the interval of the tense knockout clash. "No, I was told last night, I got a message at half-time that apparently Erling Haaland wasn't well," Cascarino told the World Cup Weekender on talkSPORT. "He was another one who was suffering from a sickness. So, obviously the manager has alluded to it saying fitness issues, and he clearly didn't look right. Whatever we say, he didn't look right physically. He's come off, and he didn't say an injury. So I presume it was exactly what I just said. He suffered from not being well."