Harry Kane laments 'shame' of Michael Olise red card as Bayern Munich held by Viking in Champions League thriller

Olise's dismissal proved a costly turning point for Die Roten away at Viking, particularly given the winger's foolish loss of composure came mere moments after picking up an initial booking for a tactical foul.

Kane made no attempt to disguise his regret and frustration over the incident that threw away the visitors' victory. Speaking to reporters after the match, the England captain was candid in demanding greater maturity from his team-mate: "He'll have to take responsibility obviously, he'll have to learn from it."

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker then added: "It's a shame because obviously we have big games coming up in the Champions League now and he's going to be gutted to miss those games. But this is football. Sometimes mistakes can happen, it's life."