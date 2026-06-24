Harry Kane addresses golden missed chance vs Ghana as England captain admits he was marked out of World Cup stalemate
England frustrated by compact Ghana
Kane was largely kept quiet as England were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana in their second World Cup match. Expectations were soaring following a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia last week, a game in which Kane scored twice, with Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford also on target. However, Ghana boss Carlos Queiroz set his team up with a compact defensive structure that completely stifled the opposition.
Kane managed just three touches inside the opposition box throughout the entire game. He was heavily restricted and struggled to find any rhythm against a deeply positioned opponent. Despite the disappointing result, England have maintained a solid position in the tournament.
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Missing a crucial late opportunity
The match could have ended differently had Kane converted a late opportunity inside the penalty area after a header from Nico O'Reilly rebounded off the crossbar.
Speaking to the media after the game, Kane explained his perspective on the missed chance. He said: "You go through games like that. I was just waiting for an opportunity like that to fall my way. It was the kind of game as a striker where you're just waiting for the ball to bounce, and it did. I just couldn't quite get over the ball, but I'd back myself to score that more often than not. It is what it is. I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in, so I have to accept it."
Partey man-marking mission
Kane fully understood why chances were incredibly scarce, pointing out the strict man-marking system employed by Ghana to neutralise him. Thomas Partey was tasked with following him closely, which drastically reduced the space available in the central areas. Kane detailed the tactical difficulties he faced during the clash, acknowledging the defensive solidity of the opposition.
"I was almost man-marked by [Thomas] Partey for a lot of the game. I didn't really have the space to drop deep and then arrive late in the box, and they also defended the box well," Kane added. "We had plenty of crosses, but we just couldn't quite get the first contact. The balls through the middle were tough to play because it was so compact in there."
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What comes next for England?
Despite this goalless stalemate, England currently sit top of Group L with four points, edging out Ghana on goal difference. Croatia trail closely behind on three points, while Panama remain bottom with zero. The Three Lions now turn their attention to a decisive final group fixture against Panama, where they will have their eyes firmly set on securing a victory to guarantee top spot and advance.