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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

Hansi Flick has reportedly complained about the very same issue. The Metropolitano’s pitch has sparked controversy ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League return leg against Atlético Madrid

Champions League
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
H. Flick

FC Barcelona’s complaints about the pitch at Atlético Madrid’s stadium have clearly failed to produce the desired result.

Spanish media report that UEFA reviewed Barça’s concerns and measured the Metropolitano pitch. The surface is said to meet the governing body’s regulations.


  • As a result, Atlético will not need to mow the pitch again immediately before Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg. Barça manager Hansi Flick noticed the grass length at the Metropolitano during Monday’s final training session and was not impressed. The German is said to have complained about the issue to a nearby UEFA delegate.

    Although Barcelona did not lodge an official protest with UEFA, they did voice their concerns about the surface during the mandatory meeting with representatives of both clubs. According to reports, UEFA referred to the minutes and assured the Catalans that the grass would be cut if necessary.

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  • FC Barcelona v Atlético de Madrid - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Barcelona's complaint falls on deaf ears: Atlético's pitch appears to comply with the guidelines.

    At 2.6 centimetres, the turf meets UEFA’s maximum threshold of 3 centimetres, so Atlético face no need for last-minute adjustments ahead of the 9 pm kick-off.

    For Barça, pitch condition is crucial, as the Blaugrana plan to exploit their technical superiority over Atlético. Shorter grass—Camp Nou’s surface usually measures just 2.3 cm—helps Lamine Yamal and co. keep the ball moving.

    Earlier this year, Atlético’s Koke and Antoine Griezmann had complained about the same surface, but the club says those cold-weather issues have now been fixed.

  • Barcelona remain confident they can overcome Atlético: “We don’t need a miracle.”

    Barcelona are plotting a dramatic comeback after last week’s 0–2 first-leg loss to Atlético. “We have plenty of players capable of turning things around, which is why I have great confidence in our team,” said attacking star Lamine Yamal on Monday. Coach Flick added: “We don’t need a miracle, just a good performance. We have the players who can turn this around. Of course we’ll have to fight, but we need to focus on what makes us special.”

    Barça played most of the first leg with ten men after centre-back Pau Cubarsi was sent off just before half-time, and Atlético went on to score through Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sörloth.

    Earlier in the Copa del Rey, Barcelona had also targeted a turnaround against Atlético, yet that bid ultimately failed. In the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg in mid-February, the LaLiga leaders had gone down 0-4 in Madrid. In the return leg early in March, Flick’s side came close to a comeback but could only muster a 3-0 win, and Atleti advanced to the final.

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  • Champions League quarter-final second-leg broadcasts

    Date

    Match

    Broadcast

    Tuesday, 14 April (9 pm)

    Liverpool FC vs PSG

    Amazon Prime

    Tuesday, 14 April (9 pm)

    Atlético Madrid vs. FC Barcelona

    DAZN

    Wednesday, 15 April (9 pm)

    Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    DAZN

    Wednesday, 15 April (9 pm)

    Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon

    Both matches will be streamed on DAZN.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR