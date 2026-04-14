As a result, Atlético will not need to mow the pitch again immediately before Tuesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final second leg. Barça manager Hansi Flick noticed the grass length at the Metropolitano during Monday’s final training session and was not impressed. The German is said to have complained about the issue to a nearby UEFA delegate.

Although Barcelona did not lodge an official protest with UEFA, they did voice their concerns about the surface during the mandatory meeting with representatives of both clubs. According to reports, UEFA referred to the minutes and assured the Catalans that the grass would be cut if necessary.