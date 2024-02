GOAL examines the pivotal moments of a truly remarkable 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Afcon consistently delivers incredible moments. However, the previous tournament was notable for its scarcity of goals, with only 100 scored, and for Egypt coming within a spot-kick of winning the entire showpiece, despite drawing all four of their knockout matches.

In contrast, the 2023 edition has proven exceptional for various reasons.

GOAL explores the factors that have contributed to making this tournament truly extraordinary so far.