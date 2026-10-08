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Gianni Infantino gets a major boost! potential FIFA rival Victor Montagliani rules out challenge as UEFA races to find unifying candidate
Montagliani commits to Concacaf future
In a move that clarifies the political landscape of global football governance, Montagliani has informed his staff and the majority of Concacaf’s 41 member associations that he will stand for re-election as the confederation's president next year, according to The Guardian.
The 61-year-old Canadian businessman had been widely identified by various factions within the game, particularly across Europe, as a viable alternative to Infantino. However, during a recent town hall meeting with staff, Montagliani expressed his desire to continue his work within the North and Central American and Caribbean region despite the ongoing governance crises at the FIFA level.
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Montagliani Chooses Concacaf Over FIFA Challenge
The timing of the decision is critical, as the Concacaf election is scheduled for the first quarter of next year, just ahead of the FIFA presidential vote on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco. By committing to his current post, Montagliani has removed himself from the board at a time when UEFA members were searching for a unifying figure to challenge the status quo.
Montagliani originally took office ten years ago on a platform of transparency following the fallout of a massive corruption scandal that led to the arrest of former president Jeffrey Webb. He has since been credited with stabilizing a confederation that was once the epicentre of an FBI-led investigation into bribery and racketeering.
The decision to stay within Concacaf suggests a strategic preference for regional stability over the volatile battle for FIFA's top job. According to a report by The Guardian, Montagliani remains focused on serving the members in his region rather than pursuing a promotion that many believed he was perfectly positioned to secure. This development leaves Infantino with fewer high-profile obstacles as he prepares to extend his tenure at the helm of the world governing body, a role he has held since 2016.
Ceferin strengthens his grip on UEFA
Parallel to the developments in North America, Aleksander Ceferin has also solidified his position within European football. During a meeting of UEFA’s 55 member associations in Berlin, the Slovenian official confirmed his intention to seek a fourth term as UEFA president. This marks a significant U-turn from his previous public stance in February 2024, when he insisted he would not run again.
While there was some speculation that Ceferin himself might be tempted to challenge Infantino, his commitment to UEFA effectively ends that possibility. Instead, the Slovenian leader is now focused on finding a candidate the game can unite around, even as Ramon Vega says he intends to stand for the FIFA presidency, though the former Tottenham defender faces a difficult path to securing the necessary formal support from five different associations.
- AFP
The push for institutional reform at FIFA
Despite ruling themselves out of the presidential race, both Montagliani and Ceferin are expected to collaborate closely on a reform agenda aimed at curbing the powers of the FIFA presidency. Alongside Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa, they are pushing for an independent review of the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan.
The trio has been vocal in demanding broader governance changes that would formalize the role of the FIFA Council in decision-making processes and provide a greater voice to various football stakeholders who feel sidelined by the current administration.
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