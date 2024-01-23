Ghana's dressing room in turmoil after Afcon struggles? Odoi rues 'stupid' goals, Kudus unhappy with 'losing focus' and Paintsil denis 'fatigue' claims

Seth Willis
Black Stars, GhanaBackpage
Africa Cup of NationsGhanaMozambique vs GhanaMozambiqueMohammed KudusAndre AyewDenis OdoiJoseph Paintsil

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has taken responsibility after the Black Stars' poor Afcon outing in Ivory Coast.

Editors' Picks