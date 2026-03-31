The atmosphere at the MHP Arena turned sour in the 78th minute of Germany's clash with Ghana when Sane was introduced as a substitute. The 30-year-old winger, who was earning his 74th cap, was met with a chorus of whistles and jeers from the local fans. Ironically, Sane proved to be the match-winner's provider, delivering the assist for Undav’s 88th-minute strike. While Undav was vociferously cheered by the Stuttgart faithful, the treatment of Sane - who has scored 16 goals for his country - overshadowed the result and prompted a significant backlash from the German dressing room and coaching staff.
Germany star criticises fans for booing Leroy Sane as ex-Bayern Munich star comes off the bench to set up winning goal against Ghana
Hostility in Stuttgart
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Undav leads the defence
Match-winner Undav spearheaded the backlash against the Stuttgart crowd, with goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and ex-Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger joining him in condemning the hostility directed at Sane.
Undav told ARD: "I hope and ask every fan that when Leroy or any other player comes on, they won't boo. No matter what a player does or what he's like, you should stand behind the team. It's important that we, as a team, become one with the fans. I hope it won’t be like that at the next game and especially at the tournament. I find it a shame, because we are a team. I hope the fans will support Leroy next time. Leroy is just as much a part of us as every staff member."
Nubel called the boos, "absolute nonsense", and Schweinsteiger noted: "It makes no sense. It does the German national team absolutely no good if they are booed."
Nagelsmann’s plea for unity
Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann also addressed the crowd's behaviour, though he remained cautious given the backlash he had received for criticising fans in the past. He added: "I once said something to the fans, and I received a sh*tstorm. Generally, I don't like it when our players are booed. If the players wear the eagle on their chests, then we should support them as long as they wear the eagle on their chests. If that's no longer the case at some point, especially at club level, then I don't think it's nice, but I can understand it. Booing him before he's even made his first move isn't very fair, in my opinion."
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Settling unrest before World Cup
Germany now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup in Group E alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador, with final warm-up friendlies against Finland on May 31 and the USMNT on June 6 serving as crucial tests of national unity.
Following the hostility in Stuttgart, Nagelsmann’s side must settle the unrest in the stands before their tournament opener against Curacao on June 14 to ensure the squad performs at its peak in a supportive environment.