Gary Lineker dismisses 'Arsenal have choked' narrative after seeing Mikel Arteta's side 'show something' in Man City defeat
Still all to play for at the Emirates
The Gunners still have a Champions League semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid on the horizon and remain firmly in the Premier League title hunt. Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Lineker dismissed the idea that Arteta’s men have fundamentally buckled. "It's not impossible that it'll be down to goal difference and it is very, very close," Lineker explained. "It's great for the neutrals because you want it to go as close as you can right at the death so in that sense it was good. I feel a little bit for Arsenal, they're going through it a little bit but they're still in the semi-final of the Champions League, they've got plenty to play for, they can still win the Premier League title."
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Lineker rejects the 'choking' narrative
However, Lineker was impressed by the grit Arsenal showed at the Etihad, with the ex-England and Barcelona striker adding: "A lot of people will go, 'Arsenal have choked', it could still be a memorable season for them, I'm not going to jump on that bandwagon that they're going to throw it away, it's too soon to say that. They did show something, even though it didn't go their way, it could have been different."
Shearer points to Bournemouth blunder
Meanwhile, Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes the damage was actually done a week prior. Arsenal suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, a performance Shearer felt lacked the intensity necessary for a title charge, unlike their showing in Manchester.
Addressing the Gunners' recent form, the former Newcastle striker said: "Where was this from Bournemouth? Where was this energy? This performance? Where was this forward-thinking Arsenal? I think that is the result that might cost them the league, last weekend, rather than this weekend, they were just so flat. I thought today, they were really good, it was a good game, they created plenty and went right up against City, it was a brilliant game. Arsenal had their moments, [Kai] Havertz right at the end, you have to fancy Man City now."
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Twists and turns ahead in the run-in
Man City can leapfrog Arsenal into first place if they beat Burnley by two goals on Wednesday, while Arsenal will next be in action at home to Newcastle on Saturday. Shearer went on to predict more drama before the trophy is lifted. He concluded: "The last six or seven weeks with their performances, who they've beaten and how they've beaten them, you have to fancy them but I still don't think both teams will go win every game, I think there will be a twist or two."