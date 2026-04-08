Senegalese shot-stopper Édouard Mendy, the star of Al-Ahli Jeddah, has suffered another setback in his career this season after conceding a goal against Al-Fayha in their clash on Wednesday evening, as part of Matchday 29 of the Saudi Roshen League.

The veteran shot-stopper remains determined to guide the “Raqi” to a long-awaited Roshen League crown, a triumph that would deliver fresh silverware to his personal collection and solidify his status as one of the kingdom’s most reliable custodians.

With Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsia all pushing for the crown, Al-Ahli’s quest remains challenging. Mendy’s personal form has been solid: he has made 25 appearances this term and kept 12 clean sheets, numbers that underscore his value at the back. Yet goals conceded at crucial moments—like today’s strike from Al-Faiha—have prevented the “Birds of Prey” from building the sort of momentum needed to secure a first league triumph since 2016. The 30-year-old shot-stopper arrived in Jeddah with a reputation forged in Europe, having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 before moving to Saudi Arabia in search of fresh challenges. His experience is precisely what the club’s young core—talents such as Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié—look to when the pressure rises. With five matches remaining, Al-Ahli sit third, four points adrift of pacesetters Al-Hilal. The schedule includes a potentially decisive trip to Al-Nassr on Matchday 32, meaning every save from here on in could be decisive. For Mendy, whose career has been defined by resilience as much as ability, another setback merely sets the stage for a potential late-season rescue act.