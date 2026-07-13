Four-time Champions League winner Mapi Leon follows Alexia Putellas & Mary Earps to London City Lionesses as impressive summer transfer window continues for Michele Kang project

Leon's move to London City has been rumoured for some time, with her contract expiring at Barcelona this summer. The defender's departure from Catalunya, where she won 24 major trophies in nine years, was confirmed before the end of last season and her next destination has now become official, with her unveiled as a London City player on Monday.
Leon signs a three-year deal with the club, which will contest just its second season in the WSL in this upcoming campaign after winning promotion to the top-flight in 2025. Kang, who also owns Washington Spirit and eight-time European champions Lyon, took over the club midway through the 2023-24 season and has invested heavily in the project to propel it to the top table, and so it can now attract stars like Leon, Putellas and Earps as attention turns towards a first major trophy and European qualification, following a sixth-placed finish last year.