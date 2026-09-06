Former Chelsea star Joe Cole criticises the club for selling 'world-class' Kai Havertz to London rivals Arsenal

Cole has condemned Chelsea for selling Havertz to Arsenal in a £65 million deal back in 2023. Havertz scored the equaliser in Arsenal's recent 2-1 win over Chelsea, cancelling out an early goal from Morgan Rogers before Martin Odegaard netted the winner.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Cole expressed his absolute frustration: "I think if you’ve got Kai Havertz at your club you’re watching him every day, week in, week out. Coaches and managers come and go, but the Directors of Football? Look at the amount of money on centre-forwards the club has spent since they [let] him go out the door."