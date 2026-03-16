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Daniel Buse

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For more than 20 million euros: RB Leipzig appears to be poaching from a Bundesliga rival

RB are compensating for the loss of Xaver Schlager with a solution from the Bundesliga – and the Saxons are paying a hefty price for it.

According to consistent media reports, Borussia Mönchengladbach captain Rocco Reitz’s move to RB Leipzig is all but done. According to Sky Sport and kicker, an agreement has been reached on the transfer fee, meaning the deal is likely to be made official shortly. 

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach will receive a fee of just over 20 million euros for the midfielder, including bonuses. 

    Reitz is under contract at Gladbach until 2028, although the deal includes a release clause: he could move in the summer for €25 million – and that is now likely to happen, even though Leipzig managed to negotiate the fee down slightly. 

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  • ROCCO REITZ GLADBACH Getty Images

    Leipzig is looking for a replacement for Xaver Schlager

    According to *kicker*, RB were apparently the only club showing concrete interest in Reitz. Manager Ole Werner’s side need reinforcements in the central defensive midfield role, as Austrian international Xaver Schlager has announced that he will not be renewing his expiring contract and will leave the Saxons on a free transfer at the end of the season. In terms of playing style, Reitz and Schlager – both strong in the tackle and a tireless runner – are very similar.

    According to the report, Gladbach will receive the base amount of the transfer fee as a one-off payment rather than in instalments, which gives them the necessary financial leeway for the planned squad overhaul next summer, as they now also need a successor for Reitz.

    For Reitz, this is his first permanent move in professional football. The 23-year-old joined Borussia back in 2009 and was loaned out to Belgian club VV St. Truiden just twice during his time in the Lower Rhine region (the 2021/22 season and the second half of the 2022/23 season). 

  • Rocco Reitz's season at Borussia Mönchengladbach in figures:

    Games27
    Minutes played2231
    Goals0
    Assists2

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