'Football isn't an exact science' - Carlo Ancelotti responds to Neymar selection pressure as Brazil ramp up 2026 World Cup preparations

Speaking ahead of Brazil's friendly clash with France in Boston, Ancelotti addressed the relentless questions regarding Neymar's continued omission from his plans. The Italian coach, who is yet to call up the Santos forward since taking the national team reins, acknowledged the public debate but insisted his focus remains on the collective.
"I observe everything, I listen to everything. But my role is to make decisions. It's normal that everyone can have an opinion, because football isn't a university... football isn't an exact science. Everyone has their opinion, and I have to respect everyone's opinion," Ancelotti told reporters, as per ESPN.