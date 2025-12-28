Five-goal thriller in Afcon as Lookman inspired Nigeria to a nail-biting win over Tunisia

The first half kicked off with both sides looking sharp, but it was Nigeria who largely dominated proceedings, piling sustained pressure on Tunisia.

The Carthage Eagles were the first to test Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in the fourth minute, but the Chippa United shot-stopper dealt with the effort comfortably, snuffing out the visitors’ early advances.

As the match progressed, it was slowly turning into Victor Osimhen’s show. Within the opening 10 minutes, the striker rose for a header that narrowly sailed over the bar. He soon came back asking more questions of the defence, and he found the back of the net. As a result, the Super Eagles went into the halftime break holding a slender 1–0 lead.

However, the second half saw Eric Chelle's troops pushing for an opportunity to widen the gap, and Wilfred Ndidi duly delivered, firing home to put the Super Eagles two goals clear and register his maiden goal for the national team.

Drama then unfolded as Tunisia felt unfairly dealt with by the officials, but they were unable to capitalise, with the opportunity ultimately slipping through their grasp.

It was Ademola Lookman’s composure that sealed the contest, as he glided past the visitors’ defence to extend the advantage, with Nigeria stretching their lead to three goals and firmly taking control of the match.

Sami Trabelsi's men were up in arms in search of their first goal, an effort that eventually proved successful as Montassar Talbi’s header from a set piece, managing to pull one back, and handed the Carthage Eagles a glimmer of hope of staging a comeback.

Tunisia regained their confidence, piling pressure on the hosts, who were forced into unnecessary fouls. The situation escalated when Bright Osayi of Nigeria was declared by VAR to have handled the ball in the box, resulting in a penalty awarded to the away side.

Ali Abdi sent the Chippa United goalkeeper the wrong way, calmly slamming the penalty home to give Tunisia hope of at least salvaging a point. With seven minutes of stoppage time added, both sides battled tirelessly, but it was the Super Eagles who held on to secure all three points and book their place in the next round.