Five-goal thriller in Afcon as Lookman inspired Nigeria to a nail-biting win over Tunisia
- AFP
Fiercely contested encounter
The first half kicked off with both sides looking sharp, but it was Nigeria who largely dominated proceedings, piling sustained pressure on Tunisia.
The Carthage Eagles were the first to test Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in the fourth minute, but the Chippa United shot-stopper dealt with the effort comfortably, snuffing out the visitors’ early advances.
As the match progressed, it was slowly turning into Victor Osimhen’s show. Within the opening 10 minutes, the striker rose for a header that narrowly sailed over the bar. He soon came back asking more questions of the defence, and he found the back of the net. As a result, the Super Eagles went into the halftime break holding a slender 1–0 lead.
However, the second half saw Eric Chelle's troops pushing for an opportunity to widen the gap, and Wilfred Ndidi duly delivered, firing home to put the Super Eagles two goals clear and register his maiden goal for the national team.
Drama then unfolded as Tunisia felt unfairly dealt with by the officials, but they were unable to capitalise, with the opportunity ultimately slipping through their grasp.
It was Ademola Lookman’s composure that sealed the contest, as he glided past the visitors’ defence to extend the advantage, with Nigeria stretching their lead to three goals and firmly taking control of the match.
Sami Trabelsi's men were up in arms in search of their first goal, an effort that eventually proved successful as Montassar Talbi’s header from a set piece, managing to pull one back, and handed the Carthage Eagles a glimmer of hope of staging a comeback.
Tunisia regained their confidence, piling pressure on the hosts, who were forced into unnecessary fouls. The situation escalated when Bright Osayi of Nigeria was declared by VAR to have handled the ball in the box, resulting in a penalty awarded to the away side.
Ali Abdi sent the Chippa United goalkeeper the wrong way, calmly slamming the penalty home to give Tunisia hope of at least salvaging a point. With seven minutes of stoppage time added, both sides battled tirelessly, but it was the Super Eagles who held on to secure all three points and book their place in the next round.
The MVP
The 28-year-old Lookman was the heartbeat of Nigeria’s attacking display, heavily involved in all three goals that sealed the Super Eagles’ victory. With tireless energy, he constantly surged forward, probing Tunisia’s defence and creating openings with vision and precision. His clever link-up play resulted in two assists, carving the Carthage Eagles open on multiple occasions, before he capped off a brilliant individual performance by slotting home to register his goal, leaving defenders in his wake and fans on their feet. As he also walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.
The big loser
Tunisia were handed a lifeline after their penalty, needing just one more goal to snatch a point and keep their hopes alive of at least snatching a point. The Carthage Eagles poured forward relentlessly, peppering the Super Eagles’ defence with wave after wave of attacks. Yet, despite the mounting pressure and flashes of brilliance, they struggled to find composure in the final third. Nerves frayed, and tension mounted as they squandered chance after chance, leaving their supporters biting their nails while Nigeria held firm at the back, determined not to let their hard-earned lead slip away.
What comes next?
The Super Eagles will progress to the next knockout stage, yet questions linger among some supporters over goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s performance, leaving fans wondering if coach Chelle will make a change in the goalkeeping department. Meanwhile, Tunisia remains second in Group C, and while their hopes of topping the group have dimmed, there is still a chance for the Carthage Eagles to fight back and make an impact in the remainder of the tournament.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
It was entertaining and the second half saw plenty of end to end action.